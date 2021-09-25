SRC offered lease renewal but members divided on proposed levy

The Singapore Recreation Club (SRC), which has been at the Padang since 1884, will continue to remain there for the next 30 years if its members can raise $18.4 million for the lease.

The lease for the land in Connaught Drive, where the clubhouse is located, is due to expire on July 11, 2024. But the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has offered SRC a 30-year extension for a sum of $18,404,070.

In a circular to members seen by The Straits Times, SRC president Sarbjit Singh said this amount is based on the valuation of its sports and recreation space of 5,631 sq m and commercial space of 2,176 sq m, as well as goods and services tax and the certificates of title.

To raise the sum, a spokesman for SRC told ST that it intends to let members vote to opt in on a levy amount of $6,700 for ordinary, women and corporate members. The levy for members aged 80 and above is $2,680 for a membership term of 10 years.

The amount was derived from an assumption that "30 per cent of 3,000 forecast members may not opt in". The funds raised will also go towards operational expenses "related to the lease renewal".

The club has more than 7,200 active members, of which 4,240 are voting members.

For members who do not want to pay the levy, or do not respond by Nov 12, SRC said their memberships will cease when the lease ends in 2024.

This proposal will be put to a vote from Thursday to Saturday next week. SRC has to accept SLA's offer by Nov 19 this year.

The spokesman for SRC said: "Those who are against this amount want the club to tap into its reserves to fund the lease renewal."

Dr Singh told ST that the amount it hopes to collect from members was decided so that SRC would not have to "disturb its reserves".

"The club's building is now 27 years old and the infrastructure needs upgrading. This can cost up to $5.5 million," he said.

The club's reserves of $13.8 million should be put towards its upgrading costs, he said.

ST spoke to some members who are unhappy about the levy amount.

Dr Han Kit Kwong, 62, a dentist in private practice, said he started a petition and has collected about 300 signatures in protest against the levy amount.

"Why didn't SRC consult members first? Why are they punishing us members by asking us to pay up an exorbitant amount? We propose that the levy should be brought down to $2,500," he said.

"They can top up the amount from their reserves."

Business owner Chang Yeh Hong, 61, said he signed the petition as he felt frustrated that the club did not let members have a say in the levy amount.

"SRC should have a detailed discussion with us. We're not a proprietary club - we're a members' club, so we should have a say," he said.

However, retired businessman David Tan, 71, who has been a member of the club since 1990, said he thought the $6,700 amount is reasonable. "Considering the club is quite old and the facilities need to be maintained, we should keep the reserves for these purposes. I don't mind paying the levy," he said.

The monthly subscription fee for ordinary members is $85 before GST. The membership price for ordinary members - which is market-driven - is around $5,000.

Mr Jason Lim, 64, a trading representative, said: "The amount is on the high side, but I know the club wants to err on the side of caution. Some members are unhappy with the levy amount, but we all have the same goal - for SRC to renew its lease."