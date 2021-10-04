SRC members vote against lease renewal for club's Padang site

The majority of respondents in a Singapore Recreation Club (SRC) vote have opted not to renew the lease for its site at the Padang, where the club has been a fixture since 1884.

While members want the club to remain, there have been disagreements over a proposed levy they must pay.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has offered SRC a 30-year extension for $18.4 million, which the club has to accept by Nov 19. The lease for the land in Connaught Drive, where SRC is located, is due to expire on July 11, 2024.

Voting was held from last Thursday to Saturday, with results yesterday revealing that 52 per cent of the 1,594 members who voted were against lease renewal.

About 74 per cent also elected not to pay a levy of $6,700 - for ordinary, women and corporate members - for the renewal.

The club has more than 7,200 active members, of whom 4,240 are allowed to vote.

SRC president Sarbjit Singh said that while he was disappointed with the outcome, he accepted the members' decisions. He said he plans to appeal to the SLA to extend the Nov 19 deadline.

A spokesman for the club said yesterday that the management committee will meet in a week to decide on the next steps.

Some members told The Straits Times they felt the levy amount was too high and wanted the club to dip into its reserves to partially pay for the lease renewal.

The club has about $13.8 million in its reserves. Dr Singh said he hoped not to use the reserves because about $5.5 million is needed to maintain the club, which sees an annual operating deficit and expenditure of about $1.2 million.

Dr Han Kit Kwong, 62, a dentist, on Sept 19 started a petition against the levy amount. The petition has since collected more than 700 signatures.

It proposes a levy of $2,500, with the club contributing from its reserves. It also proposes raising funds through new membership drives or bank loans.

Said Dr Han yesterday: "Most of us are happy with the outcome. We will be pressing ahead to hold another EOGM (extraordinary general meeting) to move forward with our proposal."

He said the petitioners are not against the lease renewal, and would like to accept SLA's offer.

Financial services manager Tang Whai Yih, 72, who has been a member of the club for 44 years, said she signed Dr Han's petition. "The levy amount we are asked to pay is very unfair, especially since women don't have voting rights," she said.

About 780 women are among the club's non-voting members.

But other members are upset with the results. Mr Jason Lim, 64, a trading representative, said he was "astonished" that members would vote against renewing the lease. He hopes an agreement can be reached in time to meet SLA's deadline.

Retired businessman David Tan, 71, who voted in favour of the lease renewal and the $6,700 levy, said: "The club has a long history at the Padang, and we would have been able to continue for another 30 years. Now its future is uncertain."

The club began as the Straits Cricket Club in 1880 and was established as the SRC in 1883. It has been at the Padang since 1884, and it completed a revamp of its clubhouse in 1997. It has a sports and recreation space of 5,631 sq m and a commercial space of 2,176 sq m.

The monthly subscription fee for ordinary members is $85 before goods and services tax. The membership price for ordinary members, which is market-driven, is now about $5,000. It is unclear if SRC's uncertain future will affect its membership price.