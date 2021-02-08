Spreading festive cheer to needy in north-west

Madam Nurseriwaty Rahim, 37, is a caregiver to four pre-teen children, her mother, 63, who recently had a stroke, and her grandmother, 86, who has dementia.

The former guest relations officer had to quit her job in 2013 to take care of her 11-year-old son, who was born with spina bifida, leaving him unable to control his bowel and bladder movements.

Since then, she has made ends meet by running a home-baking business, now called Violet Frost, which can bring in up to $1,200 in a good month. But business took a hard hit in recent months because of Covid-19, with earnings dropping as low as $400 at times.

She received some festive cheer in the form of vouchers and a care pack with food and daily essentials, as part of WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks 2021.

For the past month, volunteers have delivered donated items, and even provided some home improvement services - altogether worth over $385,000 - to needy residents of rental blocks in Singapore's North West district like her.

Madam Nurseriwaty, who is also receiving ComCare assistance, said the donations were very helpful as she has to put her son through tuition. "This year is his PSLE, and he's been doing so badly compared with the past years," she explained.

The drive, which has been running since 2014, is coordinated by the North West Community Development Council.

Despite the pandemic, this year's campaign, which ended yesterday, had a record number of 1,700 volunteers - up from a yearly average of 1,600 in previous years. From Jan 6, volunteers from various schools put together festive packs worth about $50 each, with items such as powdered drinks, instant noodles, oatmeal and canned food.

Some 20,000 residents in about 6,500 households have received the packs, along with other donations worth more than $60,000.

One resident, who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan, was grateful to receive a new mattress.

The 71-year-old, who has been battling infections in her liver, kidney and lungs, had been sleeping on two thin, worn-out mattresses that were stacked up, which had been very uncomfortable for her.

The downturn has also not stopped some companies from stepping forward. Mr Chris Tan, managing director of Lih Ming Construction, said last year's drive was eye-opening for him and his staff. They helped six needy households with home improvements.

"Although the company was badly hit by the pandemic, I feel happier knowing I have made a difference by helping people live better in their everyday lives," he said. This year, his company is helping 11 households.

Several companies also joined a pilot employability drive to provide residents with job opportunities.

Transport Minister and Sembawang GRC MP Ong Ye Kung attended the final distribution event yesterday, and thanked the volunteers for their help.