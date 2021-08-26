Spotlight on museums' behind-the-scenes work

When assistant conservator Sophia Lee got hold of a prisoner's toothbrush from World War II, it was in pieces. She had to do extensive research on the type of plastic it was made from to determine how to put it back together.

This example of what goes into conservation work - before objects are displayed in Singapore's museums - is now showcased in a new exhibition at the National Library Building.

Put together by the National Heritage Board and featuring conservators from its Heritage Conservation Centre, the exhibition opened yesterday and will run at the Central Public Library until Sept 30.

It will then rotate through the public libraries here until February next year, including stops at Bishan in October and Jurong West in November.

The exhibition also tracks the behind-the-scenes conservation journey of a socialite's cheongsam, a 19th century painting and a panorama drawing of Singapore's bayfront.

It profiles four conservators who work with different types of items - textile, paper, objects and paintings.

The display stands have information on the items and some of the tools used by conservators. Two stands have short videos detailing parts of the conservation process.

The showcase also has interactive elements, with the stand on the toothbrush featuring a puzzle which simulates the work of putting the pieces back together.

The toothbrush belonged to an Australian prisoner of war, Sergeant John Ritchie Johnston, who was held in Singapore during World War II.

Ms Lee, 29, discovered a small manufacturing inscription on it which said "Sterilised pure bristles, freeman London" - indicating that the toothbrush might not have been made in Singapore.

There was also evidence that the bristles had worn away and were replaced, possibly by the owner.

She told The Straits Times: "Over the course of the conservation work, we often find things that help us understand the story of the object and hence the story and historical significance of its owner."

The same can be said of the cheongsam that textile conservator Chuance Chen, 38, worked on.

The cheongsam and accompanying jacket belonged to Ms Aw Cheng Hu, the late daughter of Mr Aw Boon Par, who was part of the family that owned Haw Par Corporation, which produced the Tiger Balm ointment, and Haw Par Villa.

"The opulent fabric and the cut of the dress - which was more loose fitting than how cheongsam are often made - tell us about the lifestyle of Ms Aw and give us an insight into her social world and her personal preferences," Mr Chen told ST.