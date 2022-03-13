S'poreans lend a helping hand

When Mr Jack Yam saw photographs of Ukrainian men saying goodbye to their children fleeing to safety as they themselves stayed to defend their homeland, he felt the deep urge to help.

The 50-year-old father of three and gardening enthusiast decided to organise a fund-raising workshop to teach people how to grow pea shoots. He was pleasantly surprised to see all 40 slots taken two days after he announced the workshop last Monday.

Mr Yam had initially aimed to raise $4,000, but he has since raised his target to $8,000 after donations continued to pour in for his campaign, which will support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) fund-raiser for Ukraine.

The Singaporean climbing instructor said: "I thought about these fathers hugging their children and families leaving their home with nothing but a backpack for survival. It really struck a chord when I thought about my three children."

He has two daughters aged 16 and 19 and a son aged 11.

Ms Vivian Lee, founder of Viv's Schoolhouse, was also spurred to start a fund-raiser after seeing images of Ukrainian families being displaced. She has roped in 50 pre-schoolers to assist her starting this week.

The children will be painting sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine. Their works will be sold for $50 each at Hotel Royal @ Queens, where the pre-school is located, with the proceeds going to SRC.

Ms Lee said: "The children will be using non-traditional objects such as kitchen utensils (to paint), which (we see as) a reflection of the determination and resourcefulness that Ukrainians have shown in trying times.

"Painting sunflowers is also our way of teaching the children that in difficult times, we can really turn only towards the sun and allow the dark shadows to fall behind."

For Ms Heng Hui Mei, 26, it was a video she saw online, depicting how Ukraine was surrounded by Russian forces from three directions, that prompted her to take action.

On March 2, the brand and business development manager decided to organise a bake sale selling brownies and cakes. She runs Little Beauties Bakes, a part-time baking business.

Orders will close today and all proceeds will be donated to SRC for Ukraine.

Ms Heng said: "It struck me that people are dying there. You read about wars in history textbooks - this is not something that should happen in the modern age. It doesn't matter how far they are, I am in a position to help, I should help."

Global companies with a presence in Singapore have also chipped in to help victims of the war in Ukraine. Financial application Revolut has created an in-app donations function, with customers in Singapore having donated close to $40,000 as at Thursday.

The DBS digibank and Foodpanda apps are also facilitating donations from users.

Jessie Lim