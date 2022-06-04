S'pore will continue to strengthen support for families, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Strong families are the bedrock of society and the Government will continue to foster a Singapore made for families, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (June 4).

This means having marriage and parenthood benefits that help people start families, and policies that help the vast majority own homes, he said.

"We have significantly enhanced pre-school education, to give every Singaporean child a good start in life, and we continue expanding support for seniors so that they can age gracefully in the community."

PM Lee was speaking at the opening of a two-day carnival to celebrate National Family Week.

The free event takes place at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre and ends on Sunday. Apart from activities for the little ones, the carnival also has booths for parents to access family-related resources.

The aim is to make this an annual event, which will take place during the June school holidays, with family bonding activities and promotions at stores.

The event was organised by non-profit organisation Families for Life. This year has been designated the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families.

In his speech, PM Lee said families are crucial to developing resilient individuals.

"They mould our character and values, shape our personality and beliefs, and anchor our sense of belonging to society," he added.

They are also the first line of care and support in times of need, he said, noting that people raised in strong families more likely to do so themselves when they grow up.

But some families need more help than others, PM Lee added.

The Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships aims to mobilise support for such families - for instance, those with incarcerated members and single-parent households.