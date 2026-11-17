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S’pore rethinking how vulnerable families get help, with agencies to work more closely together

The Ministry of Social and Family Development is reviewing how family services are organised.

SINGAPORE - Families facing multiple challenges such as financial troubles and domestic violence could receive more coordinated support, instead of having to navigate separate services.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is reviewing how family services are organised, with the aim of getting service providers to work more closely together to address the needs of the whole family, said Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung on Nov 17.

There are currently many services and programmes that help vulnerable families address different issues, he said.

“ The problem with that approach is that while we are very responsive, we have become very programme-centric, instead of focusing (on) the person or family in need as a whole,” said Ong, who is also Health Minister.

He was speaking at the opening of the two-day Asian Family Conference 2026 held at Shangri-La Singapore. The conference brings together over 500 policymakers, researchers and practitioners from Singapore and across the region to exchange insights on supporting families.

Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung speaking at the opening of the two-day Asian Family Conference 2026 held at Shangri-La Singapore, on Nov 17. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

MSF’s review is meant to “take a whole-family view rather than through the lens of individual programmes,” said the minister.

I n his address, Ong gave the example of a family struggling with different problems.

Several programmes could help an unemployed husband find a job, his wife cope with an abusive husband, and their child manage anxiety and return to school after a prolonged absence.

But these problems are intertwined, said Ong. “ To resolve them fundamentally, we need to rebuild the broken relationships within the family.”

Perhaps financial hardship caused the husband to become abusive, which may have made the child fear and resent his parents, he added.

With the new approach in family services, the goal is to bring “many helping hands together” and for those in need to experience support as “one coherent whole”, said the minister.

He said Singapore has already started moving towards a more coordinated approach in senior care, with similar efforts underway in mental health services.

Currently, mental health support is provided by different community teams supporting patients of different ages and with varying levels of need. Ong said the system can become “ siloed”.

Under plans to better integrate these services, providers should be able to assess patients’ needs and direct them to appropriate support, and also be connected through a shared information system.

MSF is now applying the same thinking to family services, said Ong.

Speaking at the same conference, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli gave another example of how families could benefit from more coordinated support.

A secondary school student who had repeatedly run away from home and had conflicts at school was supported by a youth worker, while another Family Service Centre social worker worked with her parents on spousal violence and marital conflict.

Though the professionals coordinate with each other and recognise that the girl’s behaviour is linked to her parents’ conflict, they manage issues separately and may not fully address the family’s needs, said Masagos.

With the new approach, professionals and agencies would work together as a team rather than focus on individual programmes.

Greater emphasis will be placed on identifying and helping at-risk families early, before their problems worsen, said Masagos, adding that this will require new ways of working to provide support through teams.

Fraying relationships a ‘great worry’

Ong said that governments must do more to strengthen relationships, families and communities in public policymaking.

“The great worry for this modern society that we are living in is that human relationships are fraying,” he said.

Signs of this include fewer youth who say they have close friends, shrinking families and more people living alone, and the rising prevalence of mental health conditions.

The same trends can be seen in Singapore, he said, pointing to its record-low total fertility rate of 0.87 and a growing proportion of one-person households.

He identified three forces driving these trends: economic life getting more stressful, digital technology affecting relationships, and an increasingly impersonal urban life.

“Ultimately, individuals make personal choices on relationships, but public policies can shape the larger environment to facilitate the nurturing of stronger interpersonal relationships,” he said .

One area of concern is the influence of technology on human relationships, as devices and screen time dominate free time, he said.

Australia was the first country which delayed adolescents’ access to social media, he said, adding that it “did the world a favour by bringing the issue to the fore”. Other jurisdictions like France, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Indonesia have introduced or are implementing similar legislations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could further weaken connections by displacing some human relationships, said Ong, noting that survey results already show more young people are becoming emotionally dependent on AI.

“ I believe we are at a point that we can finally go beyond arguing about the benefits and harms of new technologies, and recognise that there are harms and potential harms that we need to address.”

In Singapore, an expert panel convened by the Ministry of Health concluded in a July report that specific social media features such as direct messages by strangers, autoplay functions, algorithmic feeds and “likes” can harm adolescents’ mental well-being.

Proposed changes to the law are coming in early 2027 to implement tiered access to social media based on children’s developmental stages.

Ong also noted the importance of having a “living environment” which strengthens relationships, requiring both physical spaces and people who bring those spaces to life.

Singapore has traditionally built public housing estates with common spaces like void decks, playgrounds and hawker centres, but spaces only become places of belonging when people activate them, he said.

He called for greater support for community groups to flourish, citing examples like Residents’ Network centres and Active Ageing Centres.

Ong urged academics to continue studying how society is changing. Such insights are critical to inform the development of social policies that can preserve relationships, which are central to humanity, he said.

“My life experience has taught me that families and communities are integral to the resilience of society,” said the minister.

“We count on them in times of need; we contribute to them when others are in need, and we all have a stake in their strengths .”