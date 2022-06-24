S'pore Red Cross pledges $50k to help victims

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $50,000 to support the victims of the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The organisation said yesterday that the funds would go towards providing food and water, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, and sanitation and hygiene items, and used for any other immediate needs of those affected.

SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William said: "We are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of lives, especially for a country that is already facing a dire economic and humanitarian crisis. The survivors are in urgent need of clean water, food and shelter, which we are working with our partners on the ground to provide. The road ahead to rebuild and recover will be challenging, and we appeal to everyone to lend a hand."

The funds will directly support the humanitarian response by Red Cross and Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

SRC said the Afghan Red Crescent Society and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are in the midst of providing support to victims on the ground. Their health teams and ambulances are redirected to the affected areas to provide medical assistance and transport the injured. Relief items such as blankets, tents, tarpaulins, water containers, food and water are being sent to victims.

Wednesday's earthquake was the deadliest recorded in the country in the last 20 years. It destroyed hundreds of homes in Afghanistan's south-eastern provinces.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead, but the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue missions continue.

SRC will also start a public fund-raising appeal to support relief and recovery operations, asking the public to donate in support of devastated Afghan communities.

Details will be published on SRC's website at redcross.sg once the fund-raising appeal is launched.