S'pore couple build homes for Ukrainians affected by war

On his second trip to Ukraine last month, architect Rudy Taslim, 38, almost wandered into a forest of pine trees before his local guide yanked him back by his collar.

The guide pointed to a nondescript sign with the word "mine" in Ukrainian written in black paint, barely visible amid the foliage and rubble of the war-torn countryside, and Mr Taslim realised that he had nearly lost his life venturing into a field of landmines.

"Although I could have lost my life that day, this is just part of the everyday landscape for Ukrainians," he said.

He and his wife, Ms Lam Bao Yan, also 38, are two Singaporeans working in Ukraine to build new bomb-resistant emergency homes for the millions of citizens affected by the war with Russia.

The couple have built 200 homes with local partners in the region since the war started in February.

The pair have been to Ukraine twice, in May and last month, to assess the situation on the ground and spend a few weeks building homes.

They expect to roll out a total of 500 homes by November.

With the winters in Ukraine getting as cold as minus 20 deg C or lower, Mr Taslim said: "If these homes are not up by winter, the cold could kill these people even before a bullet does."

During one of their trips, the couple heard about three children living alone in a ravaged home in a village. The trio were bereft of their parents, and the youngest - a five-year-old girl - had cerebral palsy and was being taken care of by her brother, who was only 15.

The middle child, a girl who was only eight, was vulnerable to the risk of sexual exploitation.

Ms Lam, who works with Mr Taslim in their firm Genesis Architects, said: "These are the people still left behind without support, who have become invisible as the world moves on from the war in Ukraine."

The three children have since been funded by the couple to enable them to go to school and have been directed to local sources of help.

But most residents' homes, Ms Lam said, have been completely destroyed, forcing people to live in bomb shelters or makeshift tents made of tarpaulin.

She added: "Many of these people just live for weeks on end in bomb shelters and leave only to collect food outside. But it really is no way to live - it is dark, damp, dusty and windowless."

With their architectural expertise, the couple have designed modular homes that are cost-effective, using locally sourced materials such as pinewood and even styrofoam blocks that comply with European Union standards for health and safety.

Each module is slightly bigger than a shipping container and comes fitted with a toilet, kitchen and living spaces.

The modules can be further connected and modified to create larger homes. A family of five can live in two to three modules.

Mr Taslim said Genesis Architects worked with Ukrainian suppliers to bring costs down from an initial €16,000 (S$22,500) to €4,000 for each housing module.

The design plans were also shared with interested parties to build these houses by themselves.

Funded privately by donations from friends and family, the houses are provided free to people.

Mr Taslim and Ms Lam have also been able to create local employment in Ukraine through the building of these houses.

The occupants of these homes are chosen based on how incapable they are of moving away.

While the couple know that their help might only be "a drop in an ocean", Ms Lam said what matters to them is that they are contributing directly on the ground.

Recalling a woman who hugged her and wept when the couple rescued her after she had been living without food for a few days in a bomb shelter, Ms Lam said: "What these people want most is to know that the world is with them, here, and that they have not been forgotten, that someone will come and save them."

While many have sent love and support to Ukraine in the form of online messages, she said: "Ultimately, to us, love is not a word but an action... Love is a thing in the world that can be seen and felt."

On their trips to Ukraine, the couple also took along a team of professionals such as dentists, doctors and counsellors, so that they could provide more holistic support to the people there.

Ms Lam said: "With the skills and resources we had, building houses for Ukrainians was what we thought love and support looked like... And we would like to encourage others as well to imagine what love might look like if it were a thing."

For more information, visit www.loveonukraine.com or e-mail impact@loveonukraine.com