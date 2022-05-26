Special needs students from Girls' Brigade deliver gifts to low income families

SINGAPORE - Girls' Brigade member Nazurah Zulaikha, 14, from the Grace Orchard School, delivered gifts to the families in Teck Whye for the first time on Thursday (May 26).

The Girls' Brigade Singapore project to deliver gifts to 3,000 families this year involves persons with disabilities (PWDs), not just as recipients but also as givers.

Sixteen students from Grace Orchard School's Girls' Brigade co-curricular activity delivered gifts door to door alongside 24 Girls' Brigade members from Kent Ridge Secondary School on Thursday.

The launch, held at Grace Orchard School for students with mild intellectual disabilities or autism, kickstarted the nearly two month-long project, called Friend in Deed, which will provide gifts to about 300 PWDs islandwide, among the 3,000 beneficiaries.

Residents can ask for items within a $60 budget. These can be for home use, such as toaster ovens and standing fans, health and wellness items like blood pressure monitors and school supplies or toys for children.

The project’s corporate sponsor this year, semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials, and members of the public contribute a total of $180,000 for the gifts.

President Halimah Yacob, who flagged off a fleet of mini-buses taking the students to make the deliveries, said: "I am glad to see girls from different walks of life being empowered to perform great acts of service.

"I hope this will inspire fellow Singaporeans to do the same and that the wishes delivered throughout Singapore will bring much joy to every recipient."

Glynnis Neo, a Sec 2 student from Kent Ridge Secondary School, who delivered gifts on Thursday with a schoolmate and two students from Grace Orchard School, said her group bonded over an interaction session.

"We made bracelets together and got more comfortable with each other. We got to know about how they go about their day, their CCA, what activities they do."

Neo, who was interacting with special needs students for the first time, said: "I learned that they're not that different from us, we shouldn't exclude or judge them. They're very nice and we can talk to them and inspire one another."

Ms Siow Wei Qi, a teacher who oversees the Girls' Brigade at Grace Orchard School, said: "The students are used to receiving but now they have the chance to give. They get joy from it. It is a meaningful opportunity to learn."

Kapilaadev Thigaraji, a Sec 2 student in Grace Orchard School's soccer club, was happy to get soccer boots and socks from the project, as he had been playing with his school shoes.

His family also received an air purifier they requested.