Space to gather and create memories in Geylang Serai

Anjung@WGS, a sheltered hard court in Geylang Serai where weddings, sporting events and bazaars can be held, was officially opened yesterday.

The 1,704 sq m court, which is beside Wisma Geylang Serai, a social and cultural heritage hub, is part of the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct rejuvenation project announced in 2018.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah was the guest of honour at yesterday's opening ceremony and spoke about the significance of the new hard court.

She said: "Anjung, as I understand, means 'porch'. Back in the kampung days, the porch served as a space for gathering, ceremonies and social activities for family members and their guests.

"So it is apt to name this space Anjung as it is envisioned to be the communal space for public gatherings, which are central to the Malay culture."

She noted that the design of the new space, with its strong Malay architectural character with a pitched roof at its entrance, complements the historical character of Geylang Serai. She also highlighted the streetscape of the hard court, which is bordered by Geylang and Changi roads.

While booking for Anjung@WGS will begin only in September, several activities are already planned for this month, including a futsal event involving former national footballers such as Malek Awab, Fandi Ahmad and Steven Tan, and a cultural festival featuring seven multicultural groups.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Anjung@WGS took place about a year ago and it is the first finished structure of the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct. The plan for the precinct was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally in 2018.

Providing an update on the development, precinct chairman and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman said improvements include resting points and a shared path in front of Geylang Serai Market, and an enhanced facade at Joo Chiat Complex.

These will be delivered by a team led by BDP Architects, whose proposal won the Geylang Serai Design Competition.

"I hope these upgrades will spruce up the area and attract the marketgoers and youth," said Dr Maliki.

Ms Indranee said the opening of Anjung@WGS is a significant milestone in the rejuvenation of the Geylang Serai Cultural Precinct.

She added: "Spaces create memories, and with this new space, I look forward to seeing Anjung@WGS flourish and attract sporting talents, amateurs and professionals alike, to showcase their talents and enjoy this space with the community at large.

"Who knows, we can maybe find the next Fandi Ahmad right here in Anjung@WGS."