Son's suicide led her to become advocate for mental wellness

When Ms Vickineswarie Jagadharan decided to switch from a corporate job to counselling in the 1990s, her son, Emmanuel Vicki, was her biggest cheerleader.

As a single mother, Ms Vickineswarie had juggled work and her training to become a counsellor while caring for her only child and her parents.

But the secondary school counsellor's world crumbled when her son took his own life in 2015 after struggling with mental health concerns as a teenager, despite seeking treatment. He was 22.

After his death, Ms Vickineswarie, now 58, became a public speaker and advocate for suicide prevention and mental wellness.

For her unwavering support for youth in the community through her work, she was one of six winners who received the SG Heroine Award at the SG Women's Festival at Woodlands Community Club yesterday.

Ms Vickineswarie, who is grateful to receive the award, said she hopes to inspire more people with her work in the future.

"My son wrote me a note before his death where he asked me to go out and help others. I decided to mould my pain into something positive to share as a survival guide for others who are in a similar position," she added.

The annual event, now in its fourth edition, is dedicated to the women of Sembawang GRC, in celebration of International Women's Day which falls tomorrow.

Noting the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in her opening speech at the event, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said: "Several industries that women have been involved in... have been badly hit. Some women have had no choice but to go on no-pay leave."

She said that others had to work for fewer hours and less pay while also having to "juggle work from home together with their caregiving responsibilities".

"Women have made great progress when it comes to educational as well as employment opportunities, but our work to further women's progress cannot end just because we think that we are in a good place," Ms Sun added.

She also noted that the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which is due to be discussed in Parliament, will also look into equality in the workplace for women, caregiving support and protection from violence.

For Ms Vickineswarie, the award yesterday was an acknowledgement of her efforts to help young adults and parents over the last few years.

Recalling a moment from her days as a school counsellor that impacted her, she said: "There were a few students in my office and one asked, 'What does Ms Vicki teach?' Another student said, 'She teaches us how to live life.' That left a deep impression on me."

Other winners recognised at the event included Ms Sherry Soon, founder of local ground-up movement Be Kind SG; and Ms Eileen Yap, founder of Singapore Fashion Runway, which advocates for inclusivity and provides opportunities for people with disabilities.