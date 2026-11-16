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Somerset Belt to get new youth hangouts, performance spaces and revamped skate park by 2028

An artist’s impression of the redeveloped Somerset Belt. The current outdoor Somerset Skate Park will be revamped to include both sheltered and open skating areas.

SINGAPORE - Youth can look forward to outdoor performances, hangouts with friends on a grassy lawn and workspaces to turn creative ideas into reality, as part of a revamp of the Somerset area.

The Somerset Belt, a precinct stretching from youth hub *SCAPE to action sports facility Trifecta, will gradually open from end-2027. Construction works are expected to be fully completed by 2028.

Works officially started on Nov 16, with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and other representatives breaking ground in a ceremony at the Somerset Youth Park.

The revamped precinct, managed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and *SCAPE, will have four interconnected spaces.

The first is the Somerset Youth Park, a gathering spot with key features like a performance stage, spaces for youth artwork, showcases and ground-up activities. It will also have a sheltered pedestrian link-bridge connecting to *SCAPE.

Next to the park, an Incubation Nexus will have workspaces to share ideas, explore entrepreneurial ideas and work on creative projects and community-led initiatives.

It will have amenities for workshops and communal activities, charging points, food and beverage options and vending machines.

The current outdoor Somerset Skate Park will be revamped to include both sheltered and open skating areas, with spaces different user groups and skill levels. Other on-site facilities include bicycle parking, washrooms and vending machines.

Nestled between the skate park and the 111 Somerset mall will be a nature space known as the Somerset Slopes, where youth can unwind amid flowers and greenery.

An artist’s impression of the redeveloped Somerset Belt. Nestled between the skate park and the 111 Somerset mall will be a nature space known as the Somerset Slopes. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

It will feature a sheltered event stage, set before a grassy lawn for people to gather or watch performances.

Those who want to be active can hit slides and steps built on the slopes, fitness facilities and kinetic play elements in the space.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Neo said that youth had made clear their need for dedicated spaces.

About three in five youth believe such spaces create opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds, he said.

“A youth space is more than just a building, or somewhere to spend time. It is where young people can come together to discover new interests, find your community, meet people you might otherwise have never met, and develop a sense of belonging,” said Neo.

To this end, a network of “third spaces” will be set up by end-2026 under the SG Youth Plan, a five-year plan to help young Singaporeans navigate their careers, friendships and personal development.

An artist’s impression of the redeveloped Somerset Belt. The Somerset Belt will gradually open from end-2027. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Third spaces are places besides home and school where young people can hang out and take part in activities. So far, 11 of these spaces have reached out to over 4,000 youth, said Neo.

The Somerset Belt precinct is part of these spaces. Plans to redesign the area were first announced by MCCY in 2019.

Over the years, more than 16,500 youth and stakeholders have shared their ideas for the area, helping to shape redevelopment plans. Youth also worked with architects and planners on detailed designs.

Representatives from *SCAPE, JTC Corporation, engineering consultant Arup, contractor Qing Feng Construction and youth attended the groundbreaking event.

Somerset first became a youth hangout spot when its youth park was opened three decades ago in 1996. Neo said the area has been “something special to young Singaporeans for a very, very long time” and has been where they made friends and memories.

“ In another 20 to 30 years from now, I hope another generation of young Singaporeans will stand here and talk about the friendships they have made, the communities they have built, and all the different ideas that have started right here,” said the minister.

The Somerset revamp is also part of the Government’s wider plan to rejuvenate Orchard Road as a must-visit lifestyle and leisure destination.

In Nov 2025, *SCAPE was reopened after years of redevelopment, with more spaces for classes, music and art creation.