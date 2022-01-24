Solemnisers double as marriage mentors to newlyweds

Solemniser Thirunal Karasu Palaniappan, 60, makes it a point to get to know the couples he is marrying and let them know they can turn to him if they need someone to talk to after their wedding.

And some do - sharing with him the woes and issues they face.

Mr Palaniappan, who has been married for 33 years and has two grown-up children, said: "Building the relationship with couples is critical... They will open up if they trust you and are comfortable with you."

Now, under the new Journey With You (Joy) programme, the solemniser of 16 years continues to offer couples a listening ear, advice and guidance.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) launched the pilot programme last month, with 20 solemnisers roped in to mentor about 40 couples in their first year of marriage.

The solemnisers will invite couples whose marriages they solemnise to be part of the programme and encourage them to attend marriage preparation courses.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said on Jan 10 in Parliament: "Many licensed solemnisers develop good relationships with the couples and have a wealth of helpful tips."

The initiative is championed by the Registry of Marriages and the Alliance for Action (AfA) to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships.

The MSF is partnering the community, religious groups and Singaporeans to find ways to strengthen marriages and family ties through the AfA. It focuses on six groups, including newlyweds, parents and single parents.

Speaking at the AfA's launch last August, Ms Sun said there has been concern over the falling number of marriages and the trend of married couples breaking up sooner.

For example, 16 per cent of couples who wed in 2006 ended their marriages before their 10th anniversary - almost double the 8.7 per cent of those married in 1987.