Sky lanterns light up Supertree for Mid-Autumn Festival

In the largest display this year, 70 sky lanterns "float" up a Supertree, as the blessings-themed Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay was opened to the public yesterday. In some Asian customs, people pen their wishes on sky lanterns and release them into the sky, with hopes of good blessings. This year's set-up features nine lantern sets and community displays across the outdoor gardens and Flower Dome, and will be up till Oct 3. Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information, was there to mark the opening.