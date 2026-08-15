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Singapore’s only dedicated BMX track opens in Brickland-Tengah as part of new multi-sport facility

Spanning 1,200sqm along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, The Bricks features amenities such as a sheltered basketball court, fitness areas for adults and seniors, and a playground.

SINGAPORE - A multi-sports facility with Singapore’s only dedicated BMX racing track has officially opened in Brickland-Tengah, giving residents access to a wider range of fitness activities closer to home.

Spanning 1,200sqm along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, The Bricks features amenities such as a sheltered basketball court, fitness areas for adults and seniors, and a playground.

The Bricks is one of 24 facilities under various stages of development across Singapore as part of the Sport-in-Precinct initiative, which aims to make affordable public sports facilities more accessible to people.

“It is a place for Chua Chu Kang residents to come together for sports and recreation – whether it is basketball, pickleball, badminton, or just using the fitness corner,” said Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow during the facility’s launch on Aug 15.

The launch was held in conjunction with National Day celebrations for Brickland-Tengah, with other Chua Chu Kang GRC MPs in attendance, including Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Siow, who is also MP for the Brickland-Tengah division of Chua Chu Kang GRC, credited his predecessor Don Wee with the idea for The Bricks.

Wee, who served as MP for the Brickland ward between 2020 and 2025, was at the event.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy & Industry) Tan See Leng (left) and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow (2nd from left) touring the facilities at The Bricks, including the existing Cycle Park onAug 15. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

A key feature of The Bricks is the BMX track, which is part of a 7,500 sq m cycling park. Built to international competition standards, it is currently the only one of its kind in the Republic.

“When Singapore hosts the SEA Games in 2029, we hope that the BMX cycling event will be held right here, so that our residents can cheer on the Singapore team and give them home ground advantage ,” Siow said.

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen said the track would help build a pipeline of BMX athletes, who could also possibly branch into other areas of cycling.

The lack of dedicated facilities in Singapore meant BMX athletes here had previously travelled to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to train, said Hing.

“Now I think with our facilities here we can actually give back, and we hope that we can join them in organising a series of events around Southeast Asia,” he said.

Siow, who is also Second Minister for Finance, said that The Bricks is o ne of several new and upgraded amenities for residents in the area.

The upcoming Brickland-Tengah community club will soon open at the void deck of a block beside The Bricks , providing residents with a central location for activities and programmes.

Siow noted that as part of the Housing Board’s Remaking Our Heartland initiative, which aims to rejuvenate existing towns, the Keat Hong Shopping Centre will undergo renovations.

The works will include better access, more shelters, and an additional escalator, while a sheltered linkway will be built to connect the shopping centre to the nearby Tembusu Park.

Around the market, footpaths will be widened and barrier-free crossings will be introduced, Siow added.

These improvements are in line with the Chua Chu Kang Town Council’s five-year, $212 million plan to revamp homes and the town’s infrastructure, which was first announced in 2025.

Residents use the playground at The Bricks during its official opening and the Brickland-Tengah National Day Celebration 2026 on Aug 15. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Siow noted that Brickland-Tengah is still a young community, with most flats in the area less than a decade old and more still being built.

“As our community grows, you can expect many more developments, amenities and facilities in the coming years,” he said.

Resident Daniel Tiong, who works in sales, said the area has been lacking in large fitness facilities since he moved in nine years ago.

“This is quite convenient for me and my children,” said the 42-year-old, who attended the opening of The Bricks with his wife and three children.

Housewife Lilian Tang said she plans to visit the new facility with her nine-year-old granddaughter.

“She can have her activities, I can have my activities also,” said the 61-year-old, who noted the upgraded Keat Hong Shopping Centre would also benefit residents.