Singapore's first smart fire station to serve as test bed for new technology

The familiar Red Rhino, fire engines and ambulances are on site.

But smart classrooms and an automated medical store also feature in Singapore's first smart fire station, which officially opened in Punggol yesterday.

Sharing space with a new neighbourhood police centre (NPC), the facility will serve as a test bed for many features and technologies for use in other stations here.

Punggol Fire Station and Punggol NPC are part of a vision for an integrated Home Team, with resources from both forces pooled for better efficiency and coordination, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said at the station's opening ceremony yesterday.

At the heart of the station is a seven-storey tower that allows firefighters to train for various scenarios on each of its floors, which are modelled after commercial buildings, ship decks and other locations.

For instance, firefighters can train for high-rise operations using mock-ups of a typical corridor and air-conditioning ledge based on designs of Housing Board flats.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement: "These common residential amenities can present challenges to the SCDF's emergency responders during high-rise firefighting and rescue operations.

"(The tower offers) firefighters a range of scenarios beyond the day-to-day incidents that they typically respond to and allows them to hone and sharpen their skill sets."

The station uses extended reality technology, which adds to the hands-on training firefighters receive at the Civil Defence Academy.

Training rooms at the station have interactive digital screens and virtual reality headsets that immerse firefighters in scenarios recreated digitally.

In a demonstration, firefighters donning headsets extricated a victim from a car rendered in virtual reality, using a prop of a hydraulic rescue tool to simulate cranking open a jammed door.