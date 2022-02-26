Singapore's first smart fire station to serve as test bed for new technology

The familiar Red Rhino, fire engines and ambulances are on site.
But smart classrooms and an automated medical store also feature in Singapore's first smart fire station, which officially opened in Punggol yesterday.
Sharing space with a new neighbourhood police centre (NPC), the facility will serve as a test bed for many features and technologies for use in other stations here.
Punggol Fire Station and Punggol NPC are part of a vision for an integrated Home Team, with resources from both forces pooled for better efficiency and coordination, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said at the station's opening ceremony yesterday.
At the heart of the station is a seven-storey tower that allows firefighters to train for various scenarios on each of its floors, which are modelled after commercial buildings, ship decks and other locations.
For instance, firefighters can train for high-rise operations using mock-ups of a typical corridor and air-conditioning ledge based on designs of Housing Board flats.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement: "These common residential amenities can present challenges to the SCDF's emergency responders during high-rise firefighting and rescue operations.
"(The tower offers) firefighters a range of scenarios beyond the day-to-day incidents that they typically respond to and allows them to hone and sharpen their skill sets."
The station uses extended reality technology, which adds to the hands-on training firefighters receive at the Civil Defence Academy.
Training rooms at the station have interactive digital screens and virtual reality headsets that immerse firefighters in scenarios recreated digitally.
In a demonstration, firefighters donning headsets extricated a victim from a car rendered in virtual reality, using a prop of a hydraulic rescue tool to simulate cranking open a jammed door.
Technology is harnessed elsewhere in the station, such as at the gantry, which is equipped with facial recognition technology to free up manpower for other tasks.
Lights, air-conditioners and other appliances are controlled through a centralised management console jointly developed with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).
HTX also helped set up an automated medical store, which uses sensors and trackers to manage some 10,000 dispensable items, reducing the administrative tasks involved when making withdrawals for ambulance operations.
An SCDF spokesman said many of the features, such as the automated medical store, will be rolled out to other fire stations after they are tested at Punggol.
In operation since December, the station has 11 emergency vehicles, including two fire engines and four ambulances, and will provide services to around 180,000 Punggol residents.
It has the largest green landscape area among all 23 fire stations here, with nine gardens spanning 2,500 sq m. It won the Building and Construction Authority Green Mark Gold Award in 2020.
Punggol Fire Station and Punggol NPC are the latest in a series of joint Home Team facilities. Other examples include the joint facilities in Marina Bay and Kallang.