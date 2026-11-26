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Singaporeans co-create Chingay 2027 floats, costumes and music with help of AI tools

The parade, themed “Symphony of Flow”, will introduce SPLASH, Chingay’s first digital interactive character representing Singapore’s Parade, Love, Arts and Social Harmony.

SINGAPORE – For the first time, Singaporean artists and residents used artificial intelligence to help design floats, costumes and music for the annual Chingay parade.

Under the guidance of creative professionals, about 5,000 people from Singapore’s five districts took part in the process, sketching out their ideas and tinkering with musical riffs.

Some used an AI tool to generate photorealistic visual references from their sketches to aid in the fabrication of the costumes, while others experimented with different prompts in an AI music tool.

Organised by the People’s Association (PA), Chingay 2027 will be held at F1 Pit Building on Feb 19 and 20, 2027.

Jimmy Toh, PA’s chief executive director, said in a statement on Nov 26 that Chingay has always been shaped by the creativity and contributions of the community.

Residents are giving an “even bigger hand” in shaping the annual parade for the 2027 edition – from the floats to the music, he said.

“This is what makes Chingay the people’s parade, a celebration created not just for the community but together with the community.”

Chingay 2027 assistant music director Pang Jiacheng, 35, conducted a music co-creation workshop with about 30 residents at PA on Oct 17.

The four-hour workshop saw participants of diverse ages using AI tool Suno to generate music for their floats.

“Their enthusiasm made it easy,” he told The Straits Times at a media preview on Nov 26. “AI is not perfect and we do have to fine-tune the music, but the important thing is to get the community involved in music generation, which was previously done by the professionals.”

Daphne Gui, chairperson of the Tampines North Community Arts and Culture Club, said she and her group drew inspiration from an artist’s impression of their district float and explored how the music could complement the float and accompanying dancers.

“We experimented with different prompts for the AI software, and it created a lot of different music pieces,” said the 51-year-old freelance graphic designer. The team then voted for the best one.

PA said in a statement on Nov 26 that people without musical training can take part in the creative process by expressing what they want their district’s music to convey through words, sounds and visual references, which AI tools help translate into musical elements.

Pang and the music team then refined the ideas and wove them into original compositions, it added.

The theme for Chingay 2027 is “Symphony of Flow”, drawing inspiration from the movement of water and wind to explore how culture, communities and generations move forward together, said PA.

The annual extravaganza, which marks its 55th edition in 2027, will feature 3,000 performers in five acts, from traditional art forms to contemporary performances.

A special ASEAN showcase will bring together performers from across the region in a display of cultural pride, unity and friendship. Singapore is ASEAN chair in 2027, when the regional grouping marks its 60th anniversary.

Chingay’s first digital interactive character, named SPLASH, will debut during the two-hour spectacle, rising and falling on a four-sided multimedia screen at the parade.

SPLASH, which stands for Singapore’s Parade, Love, Arts and Social Harmony, will come to life on the screen, bringing surprises and complementing the parade’s diverse performances and cultural showcases. It is designed by Joshua Tan, multimedia director for Chingay 2027.

Joining SPLASH as co-host is Swish, a character played by local actress Siti Khalijah Zainal that is inspired by the changing nature of water.

Residents can still join in float workshops running from Dec 19, 2026, to Jan 10, 2027, in their respective districts. They can check out their local community club or community arts and culture club’s (CACC) social media pages for registration details.

Tickets for Chingay 2027 will be available for purchase from Dec 2 at 1pm via ticketing platform SISTIC. Singapore citizens may use their SG Culture Pass credits to offset their ticket purchases.

PAssion members will be eligible for an early bird promotion of 30% for tickets bought from Dec 2 to Jan 3. A bundle deal of four tickets for the price of three for Category 1 and 2 tickets is also available. After the early-bird promotion, PAssion members will continue to have a 20% discount on ticket prices.