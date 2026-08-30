Singapore Red Cross raises $1m in aid within 3 days for victims of Nepal-China floods

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Fund-raising conducted by the Singapore Red Cross for those affected by the floods will continue until Nov 30.

SINGAPORE – Around $1 million has been donated to Singapore Red Cross for humanitarian relief efforts along the Nepal-China border, allowing it to hit its target just three days after fund-raising efforts began on Aug 28.

On Aug 30, the non-profit also stationed volunteers at Red Cross House to provide psychological first aid to people who have been affected by the floods, and need help reconnecting with loved ones in Nepal and Tibet.

The organisation will continue accepting donations until Nov 30.

“The floods have left many people unaccounted for and infrastructure destroyed, with people still looking for their family members,” said Durga Naidu, head of Singapore Red Cross Academy’s Centre for Psychosocial Resilience and Humanitarian Studies.

She added that the organisation has received several calls and enquiries from people seeking help over the last few days, but declined to give further details.

“That’s why we felt that the safe space is very essential at this point of time. We have psychological first-aiders who can listen to them and understand what they’re going through right now.”

For those who have lost contact with loved ones in Nepal and Tibet, the non-profit also works with their counterparts in Nepal and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent to try and re-establish connections.

Durga Naidu, head of Singapore Red Cross Academy’s Centre for Psychosocial Resilience and Humanitarian Studies, said the organisation has received several calls and enquiries from people seeking help in the last few days. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

While there were no attendees at the session on Aug 30, Durga said Singapore Red Cross will continue to monitor demand and conduct similar sessions if there is a need. She added that people might not be ready to head down to seek help as they might be feeling numb to the evolving situation.

She gave the assurance that a safe space will remain open for anyone who needs it.

“At any point of time that you’re aware that it’s about time that you need to go and get some help or talk to someone, we are here for you. That’s the message we’re trying to get across,” said Durga.

The $1 million in funds will supplement an earlier pledge of $50,000 by the Singapore Red Cross, and will go towards distributing drinking water and emergency supplies, such as tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first-aid kits and body bags.

More than 3,000 people remain unaccounted for after a glacier collapse led to a violent flash flood across the mountain valleys and rivers along the Nepal-China border. By the morning of Aug 30, the death toll had risen to 750.

Nine people from Singapore are among those missing, which also include people from India, the US, Ukraine, Malaysia and Australia.