Short films mark SG Together's 3rd anniversary

Keong and Zaki, two rough sleepers, became firm friends after years spent together sleeping on cardboard under a bridge. After Zaki fell and was hospitalised, Keong finally decided to listen to a persistent volunteer and rent a Housing Board flat with his friend.

Their story is the focus of short film A Bridge, directed by Singaporean film-maker Nicky Loh. He hopes the film will spur discussion around the complex issue of rough sleepers, whose personal issues are not easily resolved simply by talking to them once or by giving them money.

The film is part of a series of four, titled Singapore Together: A Series Of Short Films, launched by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah yesterday.

The roll-out is in conjunction with the third anniversary of the SG Together movement, which began in June 2019. It provides opportunities for Singaporeans to contribute ideas on how they want to shape the country's future.

As part of the movement, 35 SG Together Alliances for Action - private-public partnerships - have been formed, covering areas such as uplifting lower-wage workers and creating sustainable spaces, said Ms Indranee during her speech at Temasek Shophouse in Dhoby Ghaut.

The film series is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), government agencies and local film-makers Eysham Ali, Sabrina Poon, Vishali Panch and Loh.

The other films feature the topics of sustainability and lower-wage workers, and each work highlights an initiative that Singaporeans can contribute to.

For example, A Bridge highlights the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers network, set up in 2019 to address issues faced by rough sleepers.

Ms Indranee noted that SG Together is the Government's commitment to listen to and engage with Singaporeans, and make partnerships a distinctive feature of its governance. Last month, Forward Singapore was launched to refresh the social compact and set out a road map for the next decade and beyond, with a report to be released in the middle of next year.

"Forward SG will demonstrate our continued commitment to collaborative governance," said Ms Indranee, one of 19 fourth-generation politicians who will lead the exercise that is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The four films can be watched on MCCY's social media channels.