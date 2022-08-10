Short film pays tribute to unsung heroes

This year's National Day Parade's short film paid tribute to those who made sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic, from medical workers to home care professionals, teachers, social workers and artists.

Among them was care professional Asy'ari Asni, who helps the elderly and people with disabilities in their homes.

The film showed the challenges Mr Asni - portrayed by freelance performer Farez Najid - faced during the pandemic when he had to don personal protective equipment to shower and care for an elderly man at home, but also the fulfilment he got from his job.

The film also featured dancer and choreographer Francesca Harriman, whose shows were cancelled one after another when live performances were banned.

She applied to become a swabber in the healthcare industry and was deployed mostly at migrant worker dormitories.

Portrayed in the film by actress Julie Wee, the character expressed a hope to return to the stage after the pandemic. It was implied at the end of the film that she did so.

The film, called Connections, was written and directed by Singaporean film-maker Ken Kwek. It was interwoven with a live performance during the five-chapter show segment, as a tribute to those who helped Singaporeans get through the pandemic.

Chapter 4 of the show, titled Fight, featured performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore and Martial House as well as hip-hop artiste Shigga Shay, who rapped: "Stand up, gotta be strong, never giving up in times of defeat."

The final chapter featured 2004 Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah who sang Stronger Together - this year's theme song - accompanied by other singers from The Island Voices.

The song is about emerging from trials and tribulations, reigniting a flame and a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Forming a red-and-white backdrop were performers from CHIJ Secondary School, Fairfield Methodist Secondary School and National Junior College.

A giant flag was unfurled as the show culminated in a mass sing-along session with evergreen tunes such as Count On Me Singapore and Home, as well as the popular NDP 2021 theme song The Road Ahead.As spectators sang, fireworks flew above, drawing the final NDP at the Marina Bay floating platform to a resounding close.