STRONGER TOGETHER

Short film pays tribute to unsung heroes

Updated
Published
4 min ago

This year's National Day Parade's short film paid tribute to those who made sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic, from medical workers to home care professionals, teachers, social workers and artists.

Among them was care professional Asy'ari Asni, who helps the elderly and people with disabilities in their homes.

The film showed the challenges Mr Asni - portrayed by freelance performer Farez Najid - faced during the pandemic when he had to don personal protective equipment to shower and care for an elderly man at home, but also the fulfilment he got from his job.

The film also featured dancer and choreographer Francesca Harriman, whose shows were cancelled one after another when live performances were banned.

She applied to become a swabber in the healthcare industry and was deployed mostly at migrant worker dormitories.

Portrayed in the film by actress Julie Wee, the character expressed a hope to return to the stage after the pandemic. It was implied at the end of the film that she did so.

The film, called Connections, was written and directed by Singaporean film-maker Ken Kwek. It was interwoven with a live performance during the five-chapter show segment, as a tribute to those who helped Singaporeans get through the pandemic.

Chapter 4 of the show, titled Fight, featured performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore and Martial House as well as hip-hop artiste Shigga Shay, who rapped: "Stand up, gotta be strong, never giving up in times of defeat."

The final chapter featured 2004 Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah who sang Stronger Together - this year's theme song - accompanied by other singers from The Island Voices.

The song is about emerging from trials and tribulations, reigniting a flame and a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Forming a red-and-white backdrop were performers from CHIJ Secondary School, Fairfield Methodist Secondary School and National Junior College.

A giant flag was unfurled as the show culminated in a mass sing-along session with evergreen tunes such as Count On Me Singapore and Home, as well as the popular NDP 2021 theme song The Road Ahead.As spectators sang, fireworks flew above, drawing the final NDP at the Marina Bay floating platform to a resounding close.

Wishes for Singapore

SAFETY AND PEACE

My wish for Singapore is to stay strong and continue the fight against Covid-19. But most importantly, I hope for all Singaporeans to be safe and for peace to be secured in our country.
MR MUHAMAD FAIRUZ BAHARUDIN, 36, a public servant.
MORE GREENERY

My wish for Singapore is to plant more trees so the country can be greener.
GOH SZE HAN, 14, a Secondary 2 student.
GOOD LEADERS

My wish for Singapore is that we will continue to be well governed and managed. Every generation will have its challenges such as the cost of living, which I hope our leaders can tackle.
MR DEREK CHONG, 60, who works in engineering.
CARING SOCIETY

My wish for Singapore is to be a caring and loving society where we accept one another regardless of race or religion, and to be a place that all Singaporeans are proud to call our home.

 
MADAM LEONG YIN LENG, 61, who works in finance.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2022, with the headline Short film pays tribute to unsung heroes. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top