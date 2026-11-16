Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

She wrote her life story as part of co-operative-led projects tapping $1m community fund

Retired teacher Judith Tan’s (left) 95-page biography A Good Space is about the struggles in her life. The book was made possible by A Good Space, represented by Ashokan Ramakrishnan (centre) and Justin Lee.

SINGAPORE – Violet Toh, a 64-year-old freelance financial adviser, had fainted twice in her three-room flat in Khatib where she lives by herself. Fortunately, she regained consciousness on her own after some time on those occasions.

To prevent more of such hairy situations, she is now supported by a home monitoring system for seniors like her who are living alone, which the Singapore Amalgamated Services Co-operative Organisation (SASCO) piloted in November 2024.

Called Guardian Angel, the system uses sensors to track the seniors’ daily routines and alerts nursing staff to unusual changes. Over time, the data will build a record of behavioural trends to support early detection of health and social decline related to ageing.

Toh, who has high blood sugar and high cholesterol, said: “If anything happens to me, I know there is a team out there helping me.”

Guardian Angel, which currently supports over 60 seniors, is one of 19 projects led by 16 co-operatives which received funding support from the Empowering Communities Fund (ECF).

Launched in 2025, the $1 million fund enables co-operatives to turn ground-up ideas into initiatives for a range of community needs. Over $860,000 of the fund have been committed to support these projects, benefiting about 1,900 individuals from vulnerable communities.

The fund is one of the Singapore Co-operative Movement’s centennial initiatives, jointly established by Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), with funding support from the Central Co-operative Fund, the Government and the Singapore Labour Foundation.

Guardian Angel Project participant Violet Toh, who is wearing the alert button wristband on her right hand, adjusting the sleep sensor on her bed at home in Yishun on Nov 16. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

SASCO’s home monitoring project has received about $25,000 from ECF. With this injection of funds, the project extended monitoring to 13 more households in Bukit Batok, building on its earlier pilot across 50 households in Khatib, Compassvale and West Coast.

Matthew Chua, head of community activation with SASCO Senior Citizens’ Home, said the monitoring service is offered free during the two-year pilot, after which SASCO will be working with other partners to provide the service at an affordable price for seniors.

In a media release on Nov 16 providing updates on the fund, Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for MCCY , said co-operatives have always been rooted in the spirit of self-help and mutual assistance.

“The projects supported by the ECF reflect these values, providing practical support to those in need and bringing communities together. We will continue to work closely with SNCF and our partners to support co-operatives in expanding their impact and contributing towards a more caring and inclusive Singapore,” he said.

Speaking at SASCO@Khatib, he urged the co-operatives to leverage their success, work with partners to get more people on board and scale up the initiatives.

(From right) Minister of State for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry of Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash trying out the alert button wristband used by Guardian Angel Project participant Violet Toh during a home visit with SASCO Senior Citizens' Home manager Liz Koh and SASCO Senior Citizens' Home chairman Farihullah s/o A W Safiullah in Yishun on Nov 16. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Projects supported under ECF are assessed on their social impact, empowerment of beneficiaries and long-term sustainability, including through partnerships, outreach or a replicable model.

SNCF chief executive officer Ang Hin Kee said the new initiatives build on their existing outreach, and show how co-ops and community partners work alongside one another to strengthen Singapore’s social support networks.

He added that SNCF will continue to encourage collaboration with like-minded partners, create more opportunities for youth participation in the movement, and empower more co-ops to turn their ideas into reality with meaningful impact.

A Good Space Co-operative received about $100K in funding from ECF. Its projects include Good Neighbours, which promotes stronger neighbourhood ties through community walkabouts, inclusive tours and “community circles”, and Good Stories, which helps seniors rediscover their self-worth through storytelling.

Project lead Justin Lee said: “A lot of people bemoan the loss of kampung spirit today. Good Neighbours encourages residents to provide companionship and practical support to neighbours in need.”

Under Good Stories, trained volunteer memory guides help seniors document their life experiences in books using artificial intelligence.

The project, which is in partnership with Tzu-Chi Foundation, has reached 100 seniors, with 80 completing their books. Impact assessments found that 93% of these seniors reported improved self-esteem or self-perception, while 98% felt empowered to share their stories.

Judith Tan, 82, said it was a “godsend” when she was approached to participate in the project.

The retired teacher, who spent years teaching in mainstream and special needs schools, shared about the struggles in her life, including her divorce.

Tan will give copies of her 95-page biography to her three children aged 58 to 63.

“I can pass my life story to my future generation,” she said. “There may be some lessons from there, and I hope my experiences can help them in future.”

Ashokan Ramakrishnan, secretary of A Good Space , said he saw resilience in her life story.

“The project helps me to reframe the way I look at older persons,” he said. “They are not people who are outdated or weaker or lesser, but they have so much experience which is inspirational .”