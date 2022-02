They got married in 1994 and he, an odd-job worker for a chemical company, was the primary breadwinner in the family, while she was the homemaker taking care of their one boy and four girls.

When her husband died of kidney failure in September 2018, Ms Hayatt's (not her real name) world turned dark, as she grappled with her grief and wondered how she would provide for her children, now aged between 14 and 22.