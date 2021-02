Fans of Brazil’s Flamengo football team cheering as Gabriel Barbosa scored a goal against defending champions River Plate of Argentina, in the final of the Copa Libertadores, broadcast on giant screens during a watch party at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Nov 23, 2019. The boy’s painted beard was possibly in homage to his hero Barbosa. This photo won second prize in the Sports, Singles category of the 2020 World Press Photo competition.

PHOTO: SILVIA IZQUIERDO/ASSOCIATED PRESS