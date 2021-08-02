Seven landmarks light up for National Day

Seven civic, cultural and historic buildings in the Bras Basah-Bugis area, including the National Museum of Singapore in Stamford Road, received a red-and-white makeover yesterday night ahead of Singapore's 56th birthday celebrations this year. Lesser-known arts venues such as Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film and the National Design Centre, both in Middle Road, as well as Stamford Arts Centre in Waterloo Street, will also get a chance to shine as part of the annual National Day light-up. The line-up showcases several firsts like The Cathay, which was Singapore's first skyscraper and first air-conditioned cinema when it opened in 1939. Also joining the light-up is the nation's oldest surviving fire station, Central Fire Station in Hill Street, which is still in use today, and the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Queen Street. These buildings, which were selected by the National Heritage Board, will be lit up every night this month, from 7.30pm to midnight.