Security body awards low-wage officers' children with cash prizes to fund education

SINGAPORE - Security supervisor Subramaniam Ramasamy could buy only half the textbooks his three daughters need to start the school year as he cannot afford all of them at one go.

"I'd buy half first and the other half later. I'd buy the important ones first," said Mr Subramaniam, 54, who is the family's sole breadwinner.

This year, he is able to buy all their textbooks after receiving cash prizes from the Association of Certified Security Agencies (Acsa).

His daughters, aged 11, 15 and 19, were among the 40 children of low-wage security officers who received cash ranging from $250 to $600 on Tuesday (Jan 4) as part of the inaugural Acsa educational awards. They also received a bag of notebooks.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan presented the awards to the recipients at the ceremony held at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn.

Acsa members, the employers of the award recipients' parents, raised a total of $54,700 for the awards.

Some 140 security firms are currently Acsa members. They hire about 35,000 security officers - nearly 65 per cent of the security workforce in Singapore.

Mr Subramaniam, who has been in the security industry for about 15 years, added that expenses for his children have been rising, and he struggles to keep up with the costs on his monthly pay of around $3,000.

"For one child, it's about $400 for school uniforms, textbooks, miscellaneous items each year. But my increment is minimal each year, about $30 to $40. It's a struggle," he said.

His eldest daughter, Ms Kayethri Ramasamy, 19, said she will spend the $450 cash prize on school materials and give the rest to her parents.

She is pursuing a higher Nitec in architectural technology at the Institute of Technical Education.