SCDF awards for three people at MRT stop who saved heart attack victim, cabby who helped injured motorcyclist

SINGAPORE - Precision machinery operator Jway Boon Seng, 63, had just got a seat on the train, sweating profusely from his walk to the MRT station.

The next thing he recalled was waking up in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A doctor told him that he had collapsed from a heart attack at Canberra MRT station on Nov 22 last year.

On Friday (Jan 14), his three rescuers received the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award at the 3rd SCDF division headquarters.

One of them was station manager Xam Tan, 37, who was alerted to the incident when an emergency communication button was triggered on the train platform at 7.50am.

He saw Mr Jway lying unconscious inside the train and quickly carried the man out to the platform with the help of commuters, before he checked Mr Jway and found that he was not breathing.

Fellow commuter Lee Wei Sheng, 31, who was on his way to work, saw Mr Jway on the platform and joined Mr Xam Tan, starting chest compressions when they realised that the victim also had no pulse.

They were joined by full-time national serviceman Kelvin Tan, 20, who helped to take turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and administer four shocks from an automated external defibrillator.

Mr Kelvin Tan said he had been on his way to his then part-time job as a pharmacy technician, before he enlisted in the SCDF this month, when he noticed Mr Tan and Dr Lee performing CPR on Mr Jway, and approached them to offer help as he knew that CPR could be tiring.

Mr Jway's pulse returned after about 20 minutes and he was taken to the hospital. He has since recovered.

Mr Xam Tan, who has been with SMRT for three years, said it was his second time coming to someone's rescue.

"I wasn't scared or nervous when I saw the victim - I just felt that I had to do something. I've never heard of this award, but I feel appreciated by it," said Mr Xam Tan.

"It was my first time helping someone with a heart attack. I felt a bit unprepared, but I composed myself," said Mr Kelvin Tan, who had picked up first aid skills in secondary school as a member of the St John Brigade.