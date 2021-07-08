Saying 'I do' amid a disruptive pandemic

When Mr Ivan Lau, 34, and Ms Kerin Goh, 35, became engaged in September 2019, they did not expect their wedding plans for July of the following year to be derailed by a pandemic.

Ms Goh, a church youth worker, said: "We thought: Let's just get married. But then Covid-19 happened. We didn't see it coming."

They decided to go ahead with the wedding anyway.

While most wedding plans revolve around menus, programmes and floral displays, theirs included drawing up different guests lists for 10, 20, 50 and 100 people, as they could not be sure about the number of people they could invite.

Culling the guest list, which had close to 500 people initially, was especially difficult for Ms Goh.

"I'm a people person who loves having family and friends around to celebrate," she said.

When phase two of Singapore's reopening began on June 19 last year, and marriage solemnisations were allowed to take place with 20 people, the couple decided to seal the deal.

Within two weeks, they had vendors confirmed, suit and gowns made, and wedding rehearsals done and dusted.

Despite the challenges, they are grateful they were able to tie the knot on July 11 last year at a church ceremony attended by 18 guests and more than 225 people watching a live stream via Zoom.

Ms Goh said: "Although the wedding wasn't what I had envisioned it to be, this did not devalue its meaning and significance. The reasons why we were getting married... did not change because of the virus."

The couple, who are expecting a child, said married life has been good. Mr Lau said: "It's definitely a process of growth, learning to be responsible for someone else."

Ms Goh added: "It's really about just doing life together. Being married means getting more opportunities to talk things out and coming home to each other every day."