Saluting everyday heroes

Two Apache helicopters and five F-15SG fighter jets thrilled spectators with aerial displays, soaring above The Float@Marina Bay yesterday evening.

Spectators at the National Day Parade (NDP) - dressed in red and white to celebrate the nation's birthday - cheered and clapped.

Three Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) fighter jets approached the show centre in a Vic formation, demonstrating their sheer power.

One of the F-15SG jets circled Marina Bay Sands before performing a vertical climb to symbolise the nation's progress and prosperity.

This stunning aerial display was followed by a parade that closely mirrored the ceremonial one held on Aug 9.

About 600 participants were involved in the parade, including four guard-of-honour contingents, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Colours Party, five SAF and Home Team contingents, and a combined SAF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) band.

Another 200 people from nine youth uniformed groups and 12 social and economic organisations joined virtually via pre-recorded segments.

Watching from the stands were Singapore's everyday heroes such as bus drivers and hotel staff, who served on the front line of Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

Volunteers who stepped up to serve the community were also among the 1,000 or so invited guests.

The pre-parade segment kicked off at 6.05pm with a performance by the Music and Drama Company.

The performers sang and danced to a medley of popular tunes such as Singapore Town and Semoga Bahagia (May You Achieve Happiness).

SEMBLANCE OF NORMAL LIFE All the spectators today are the heroes, even those who are not attending the parade. They are heroes because they have helped us to keep safe. Working in a school, I have seen many challenges faced by parents who lost their jobs. I'm glad that we have come back to a semblance of normal life. MS NOORSHIRIN MUSA, late 40s, primary school teacher.

Former Singapore Idol Sezairi Sezali also delivered a rousing rendition of the NDP original song Breathing City, one of three new songs introduced at this year's parade.

Mandopop duo The Freshman also took the stage to perform their song Call Me (Not Maybe), an upbeat tune about Singaporeans uniting regardless of their ethnicities or backgrounds.

In between the music performances, Members of Parliament took their seats.

Cabinet ministers, former president Tony Tan, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived at the Float, and shortly after, the Red Lions dazzled the crowd with their parachute jumps.

Upon the arrival of President Halimah Yacob, the National Anthem was played in sync with the state flag fly-past.

This was followed by the firing of a 21-gun salute as President Halimah inspected the parade.

The parade segment concluded with a performance by the combined SAF and SPF band and a video commemorating the history of The Float@Marina Bay, which will make way for NS Square soon.