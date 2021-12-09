SAF cadets mark transition to officer with loved ones

As Second-Lieutenant Avdhoot Nilesh Fuke stood at attention in a ceremony at Safti Military Institute yesterday, his father was invited to affix his new epaulettes on him, marking his new rank as a military officer.

This ritual, which had been disrupted due to Covid-19 restrictions that kept invited guests away from the Singapore Armed Forces' graduation parades, resumed yesterday for the first time since March 2020.

2nd Lt Avdhoot, 18, a motorised infantry officer, said this was especially meaningful as the previous few batches could not have their loved ones witness the ceremony.

"Even though it's just the ceremony and not the parade, having my father there definitely made a difference, especially because of (my parents') support for me throughout the journey of this course," the full-time national serviceman told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

2nd Lt Avdhoot was among 395 cadets to be commissioned as officers after completing their 38-week training.

The cadets will receive their ceremonial swords and letters of appointment at nine small-scale commissioning ceremonies organised at the formation level over three days from yesterday.

Each cadet can invite two guests. Each guest must be fully vaccinated and show a negative pre-event test result.

The ceremonies are also staggered to minimise cross interactions between servicemen and guests, and common areas will be sanitised between each session.

The ceremonies will also be live-streamed on the Officer Cadet School's (OCS) Facebook page.

In a pre-recorded speech, President Halimah Yacob noted how the SAF stepped up to ease the strain on the healthcare system by supporting the Covid-19 treatment facilities and the home recovery programme.

"Our collective effort has enabled us all to gather here physically, witnessing your sons' and daughters' commissioning. This is a step towards the resumption of large-scale physical events as the national situation stabilises."

OCS instructors and trainees have adjusted to the "new normal" by operating in smaller groups, and training previously done abroad has been completed locally, she added.

"For the graduands in particular, you have been challenged on various fronts, from managing training at functional group level to continuously adapting to the changing Covid-19 situation... Most importantly, it has taught you to remain resilient in the face of adversity," the President said.

Officer Cadet Muhammad A'qil Mohd Khalid, 19, said he was grateful his family was invited to his ceremony tomorrow as they were an important pillar of support for him.

The combat engineer officer added that he initially was not very motivated to be in OCS, but was inspired by his commanders during Basic Military Training.

"I observed how commanders work; how they managed to motivate us to do our best. I saw myself wanting to embody that kind of role - that's when I started to grow a willingness to be in command school."

Sword of Merit recipient Joey Zhang, 19, a regular naval officer, said that her commissioning would feel more complete with her parents attending the ceremony tomorrow. "My parents supported me throughout this journey, and now I... can start my job. It's because of what my parents kick-started in me."