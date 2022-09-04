Red Cross Youth played key role in keeping S'poreans safe during Covid-19: Minister

The Red Cross Youth (RCY) in Singapore stepped up at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and played an important role in keeping Singaporeans safe, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Saturday.

Speaking at the group's 70th anniversary celebrations at the Red Cross Campsite in Opera Estate, he said: "Our seniors were the ones who suffered a lot because they could not come out during the pandemic as freely as you and I. So those little gestures were very meaningful."

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RCY members also helped to promote vaccinations.

"There's a lot more awareness and the young people today are a lot more invested in their outcomes and their future - they want to play a part in building society for tomorrow," he noted.

On Saturday, the RCY launched the RCY Youth Hub at the campsite and Red Cross Junior @ Community - a junior club for children between five and nine years old.