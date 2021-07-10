Red Cross to give career coaching, soft-skills training

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is launching a programme to help those whose livelihoods were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic by providing them with basic training to find a job.

At least 550 people will benefit over the next two years from SRC's inaugural Centre for Occupational Learning and Employment (Cole) programme, which will provide practical support through soft-skills training, career coaching, and job recommendations for eligible participants.

People who can take these courses include Singaporeans aged 18 to 59 whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, and past and present beneficiaries of SRC's social services.

Participants will receive training to develop soft skills such as service excellence, effective communication, conflict management and workplace safety.

Cole will also coach participants on practical details such as resume writing and interview skills.

The courses will be hybrid ones, with both online and in-person components, and will be held at SRC Academy campuses in the central and west regions.

Each participant will receive 32 to 64 hours of training.

SRC said it plans to expand its training course offerings as the Cole programme develops, to ensure relevance to participants and prospective employers.

At a press conference earlier this week, SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William said: "More people have been coming to us for help over the past year, as they grapple with the loss of jobs and business due to the economic downturn... We are working closely with our corporate partners to fund training that enhances employability, as well as to offer job opportunities."

In response to queries, SRC said it was working with partners in the manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors to provide job opportunities to Cole participants.

Initial funding for the training programmes is provided by British bank Barclays. SRC will continue to welcome additional corporate partners to fund or run training programmes, or provide job opportunities to Cole participants.

SRC is also planning to ramp up its outreach efforts to the elderly and to low-income families.

To provide such support, SRC said it currently conducts befriending home visits to seniors' homes through its ElderAid programme.

It is also looking into digital skills training for seniors, and dialect workshops helmed by seniors for youth, to promote intergenerational learning.

Additionally, SRC is initiating a second public appeal to raise funds for countries in South Asia and South-east Asia that are affected or at risk of being affected by Covid-19.

Funds from its international Covid-19 response will be channelled towards the purchase of oxygen supplies, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.