Record haul for Share-A-Textbook project

Volunteers sorting boxes of pre-loved textbooks for supermarket chain FairPrice's Share-A-Textbook project at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. More than 895,000 textbooks - a record haul - were collected for the initiative this year. About 25,000 beneficiaries, aged seven to 16 and selected by social service organisations, were given priority yesterday to pick the books they want, ahead of the initiative opening its doors to the public from today to Wednesday. Over the past six weeks, more than 2,100 volunteers helped to collect and sort the books for the annual project, which began in 1983. Yesterday, FairPrice also held its inaugural food innovation technology hackathon, where 10 teams pitched ideas for a sustainable Singapore. These included solutions to tackle issues surrounding food waste and carbon emissions, as well as ideas for future editions of the Share-A-Textbook project.