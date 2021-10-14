Record 96,040 people get financial aid from ComCare

The number of individuals receiving financial aid from ComCare, a key social safety net for the low-income in Singapore, was the highest in its last financial year since it was set up in 2005.

A total of 96,040 beneficiaries were on the various Community Care Endowment Fund (ComCare Fund) schemes in its last financial year, which ended in March. This is a 22 per cent increase from the 78,580 people in the year before.

The second-highest number was in the financial year that ended in March 2015, when there were 91,093 beneficiaries.

ComCare disbursed $236 million in financial aid in its last financial year, a 56 per cent jump from the $151 million the year before and the largest sum given out since its inception.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) released the ComCare annual and trends reports yesterday.

The increase in the numbers was largely due to the significant rise of those on short-to medium-term assistance (SMTA), which provides temporary financial aid and other forms of help to tide recipients through tough times. A total of 80,449 individuals were on the SMTA in the last financial year, a 25 per cent rise from the year before.

This is due to the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the flexibility exercised by Social Service Offices to provide ComCare aid to those in need, said MSF.

MSF automatically extended the duration of support of ComCare beneficiaries whose assistance ended between May and October last year by a further six months to help them through the pandemic.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said: "Many families and individuals have been affected by the social and economic repercussions of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we have made it easier for them to access financial support and bounce back stronger."

An MSF spokesman told The Straits Times that the mean sum a month given to recipients of the SMTA was around $600 per household last year.

The majority are either single-person or two-person households. This cash assistance is provided in addition to aid for rental, utilities and other forms of government assistance and subsidies the family could be receiving, such as subsidised rental housing and financial assistance for school fees, the spokesman said.

About two in three households on the SMTA scheme had no one in the family who was employed in the last financial year. Such families formed the largest group of households on the scheme, according to the ComCare reports.

The number of beneficiaries of other ComCare schemes, including Interim Assistance and Student Care Fee Assistance, also went up in the last financial year.

The only scheme to buck the trend is Long-Term Assistance, also known as Public Assistance, which helps the destitute, as its number of beneficiaries dipped by 3 per cent.

Dr Terence Yow, divisional director of care and integration at AMKFSC Community Services, said its social workers are seeing more people seeking financial help after losing their jobs or taking significant pay cuts amid the pandemic.

They include workers in the food and beverage industry and cleaners.

The older workers also find it harder to find a new job or transition to gig economy jobs as they are not as technologically savvy as the younger workers, he said.