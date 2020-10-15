Record 7,000 buns baked for a good cause

SINGAPORE - On Thursday (Oct 15) morning, 23 home-grown bakeries came together to bake 7,000 buns, which were then arranged to form a 70m-long chain.

Led by cooking school Creative Culinaire The School, the bakeries set a record for the largest number of buns baked for an event in Singapore within a single day.

The event was hosted at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability in Jurong East.

Participating bakeries included Swee Heng Bakery, Tai Cheong Bakery and Bakery Brera & Fine Foods.

All the bread baked was donated to Food From The Heart, which distributed it to seven agencies, including Boys' Town and the Jamiyah Halfway House.