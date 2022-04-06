Ramadan bazaar at Geylang Serai to add 30 stalls

The Ramadan bazaar at Gey-lang Serai will be expanded to accommodate more stalls and patrons.

Two new zones will be added, with the first located at the grass verge along the sheltered pathway next to the Tanjong Katong Complex open carpark, and the second at the open field next to the complex.

The former will accommodate 10 retail stalls, while the latter will house 10 food stalls and 10 retail stalls, said organiser Wisma Geylang Serai, which is under the People's Association.

The 30 stalls will be in operation from April 14 to the end of the fasting month, until May 2.

This will bring the total number of stalls in the bazaar this year to 70, which is still a far cry from the 600 in 2019.

On the expansion, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post yesterday: "In view of the relaxed SMMs (safe management measures), there is now an opportunity to optimise this space and improve the connectivity within the Geylang Serai precinct with more stalls to offer a greater variety of food as well as a wide choice of festive essentials."

The bazaar, which began last Saturday, is currently sited only inside Wisma Geylang Serai itself and at a small area outside it that borders Geylang Road.

When The Straits Times visited the popular bazaar on Sunday - the first day of the fasting month - there were so many visitors that the organisers had to temporarily stop people from queueing to enter the food stalls zone.

The new zones will have separate queues, entrances and exit points for better crowd management.

On the popularity of the bazaar, Dr Faishal said: "It is indeed heart-warming to see so many people enjoying the lively atmosphere at the Geylang Serai precinct.

"I hope this expansion will bring the community even more festive cheer during this special month of Ramadan."