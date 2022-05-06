Rajah & Tann donates $225,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund

Law firm Rajah & Tann has contributed $225,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The donation was part of the firm's 45th anniversary celebration yesterday at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, where it also gave $225,000 to charity Dementia Singapore.

Mr Zakir Hussain, a board trustee of STSPMF and ST's Singapore editor, and Dementia Singapore chief executive Jason Foo jointly received a cheque from Rajah & Tann managing partner Patrick Ang and Rajah & Tann Foundation chairman Rebecca Chew.

Mr Ang said: "The spirit of caring and giving back to society is part of R&T's DNA, which we inherited from our founders T. T. Rajah and Tann Wee Tiong."

A commemorative book about Rajah & Tann titled Duty of Care+ was also unveiled during the celebration yesterday.

Written by former ST senior writer Cheong Suk-Wai, the book traces the law firm's growth from its beginnings as a two-man partnership to the regional firm it is today.

"The Rajah & Tann story is essentially about how a group of talented lawyers came together to build a top-rated indigenous Singapore law firm, while holding fast to the principle of excellence with heart in the way they practised law and cared for others," said Mr Ang.

Among Rajah & Tann's notable alumni are Mr T.T. Rajah's son V. K. Rajah, who was Attorney-General from 2014 to 2017 and a former Judge of Appeal; Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon; former Attorney-General and current Judge of Appeal, Justice Steven Chong; and current Judge of the Appellate Division, Justice Quentin Loh.

STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong said the fund gave out almost $9 million to help more than 12,000 beneficiaries last year. "This donation will help us continue our work in providing thousands of students from low-income families with school pocket money for meals and other schooling needs."

The STSPMF has given out nearly $90 million to date and has helped more than 200,000 beneficiaries.