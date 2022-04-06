Raise age limit for elective egg freezing from 35 to 40: Cheng Li Hui

While allowing elective egg freezing is an "incredibly important development", the age limit should be raised from 35 to 40, said Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) yesterday.

Ms Cheng, who has been championing the issue of elective egg freezing since 2016, said she understands that scientific evidence shows the quality of a woman's eggs depreciates significantly after 35. However, it has become relatively common for women to conceive up to their early 40s, she added.

"I find it a huge pity that the age limit is set at 35, and that this policy is under-serving a very important age segment that is between 36 and 40," she said during a marathon debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development in Parliament.

After years of deliberation, the Government will allow elective egg freezing, which is done for non-medical reasons, for women aged between 21 and 35 from next year, regardless of marital status.

The move marks a major shift in policy. Existing rules allow women to freeze their eggs only for medical reasons, such as when they have to undergo chemotherapy, which may adversely affect their fertility.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said that since the announcement on March 28, she has received e-mails from women who welcome the move but are concerned about the age limit.

The age limit of 35 is aligned with the age limit for egg donors, which is also 35, she said, adding it is determined based on international scientific evidence and professional consensus that egg quality declines significantly after 35.

Ms Sun noted that according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the chance that a frozen egg will lead to a baby being born stands at 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

And the further the age limit is extended, the further the success rate falls. However, she assured women that the Government will continue to monitor medical developments and international data.