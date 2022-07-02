Rail joy for ex-station master upon return to old home, workplace

Mr Vijayaragavan, 87, comes from a family of railway men.

His father laid rail tracks in Malaysia, he himself was a station master at various rail stations, and his son Rama Venkta works at the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Mr Vijayaragavan, who goes by only one name but is fondly known as Mr Ragavan, was station master at the Bukit Timah Railway Station from 1979 to 1982, when he lived in its staff quarters with his family.

Yesterday, he returned to his former home and workplace, which have been repurposed as a heritage gallery and a cafe as part of the Bukit Timah Railway Station community node - one of several planned for the 24km-long Rail Corridor.

Among Mr Ragavan's main tasks as station master was ensuring only one train was utilising the single-track old railway line at any one point. This was done through a token exchange, facilitated by the station master.

Train conductors had to hold a token for each sector of the railway line and, when entering a new sector they would deposit their "old" token and pick up a new one from the station master.

Asked about how he felt returning to the station, Mr Ragavan said repeatedly: "I am very happy."

His son, Mr Rama, group director for the North-South Corridor Project at LTA, recalled life on the railway station's premises as a child. "I was doing my Primary School Leaving Examination homework here actually," said the 53-year-old, pointing to an area in the former station building.

Living in the staff quarters felt like living in a small kampung, said Mr Rama, who shared one of two units in the staff quarters with his parents and younger sister.

Referring to his neighbours, he said: "We grew up together, we played together. They were a Malay family (and over time) we understood the culture very well."

Ng Keng Gene