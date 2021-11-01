Quarantine diaries

Day 12 of 14

Photographed on July 14

Citadines Rochor Singapore

Back from Malaysia

"We were international school teachers in Penang, and things were getting pretty crazy so we decided to come back to Singapore. I'm 33 weeks pregnant. We felt it would be much safer to have the baby back home in Singapore where my family is. This time round we're very lucky. I requested a room with a kitchenette because I was quite concerned about unhealthy food. I've had a lot of deliveries from my parents - healthy food, fruits and vegetables. We still maintain a daily routine - exercise, keep ourselves busy, making sure we have our baby stuff ready. Being this pregnant, I also needed a place to sit with a backrest, so it's good that this apartment has a separate sitting room."