Grocery vouchers, radios and free haircuts for Punggol West seniors ahead of CNY

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year festive cheer has come early for some elderly residents in Punggol West.

On Sunday (Jan 23), the Punggol West Citizens Consultative Committee's community development and welfare fund and Punggol West Active Ageing Committee jointly distributed grocery vouchers, as well as radios and dim sum sets to 123 households.

Punggol West MP Sun Xueling visited six households to help deliver the items.

She said: "Many of our senior citizens like to listen to radio broadcasts to keep themselves abreast of news and happenings. This is especially relevant as they want to know what is happening on Covid-19 measures and what they should do."

Retiree Tan Joo Kim, 63, was appreciative of the initiative, adding: "Since dim sum are being given out, we would like to share (them) with our neighbours, too."

A free haircut session was also organised for the seniors and underprivileged residents to prepare them for Chinese New Year.