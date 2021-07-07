President joins seniors at Flower Dome watercolour painting session

President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee are flanked by Ms Tan Guat Neo Cyndi (far left) and Ms Tay Peng Leng as they posed for a photo with art instructor Laura Soon. Madam Halimah contributed a brush stroke or two to a painting when she met 13 seniors during a watercolour painting session at the Flower Dome of Gardens by the Bay yesterday, and they later went on a tour of the sculptures of the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition. The session was organised by Fei Yue Community Services and made possible by the Gardens by the Bay's Gift of Gardens programme, of which Madam Halimah is a patron. Gift of Gardens, a community outreach initiative, provides free access to the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Floral Fantasy to beneficiaries from social service agencies and Singapore residents who may not have the resources to visit or are individuals with disabilities.