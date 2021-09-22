President Halimah Yacob gets Covid-19 vaccine booster jab, urges seniors to get one when offered

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob got a Covid-19 vaccine booster jab on Wednesday (Sept 22) and urged seniors to do the same when it is offered to them.

In a Facebook post, she said doing so would better protect them for a longer period.

She also said that getting a booster jab would reduce their likelihood of falling severely ill due to Covid-19.

Singapore has been vaccinating seniors with shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since Jan 27.

The Republic kicked off its national Covid-19 vaccine booster programme last Wednesday (Sept 15), with seniors who completed their vaccination regimen around March this year being the first in line for the third dose.

As at Tuesday, 140,000 invitations for booster shots have been sent out to seniors. These booster shots are important because seniors above 60 are the group most vulnerable to facing a severe case of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, it was reported that there were 164 patients who were severely ill with Covid-19, requiring either oxygen supplementation or intensive care.

Of this number, 135 were seniors above the age of 60.

Furthermore, seniors above 60 made up all of the five deaths reported over the past two days.

The President also reminded readers to encourage family members above 60 to get the booster jab.

"Let us stay safe and vigilant as we strive towards becoming a Covid-19 resilient nation," she said.