President Halimah tears up as she expresses her appreciation to MOH Covid-19 service staff at the Istana

SINGAPORE - After nearly three decades of service as an air traffic controller with the Republic of Singapore Air Force, Ms Josephine Nahammal was ready to retire in 2020.

But when the 54-year-old saw an e-mail from the career transition office for a managerial position at the case management task group in the Ministry of Health (MOH) to assist in the Covid-19 pandemic, she put her plans on hold.

"I have handled operations in RSAF, so I thought my experiences are relevant and I can definitely contribute to Singapore's effort (against the Covid-19 pandemic)," Ms Josephine said.

She is now leading a team and overseeing the planning and allocation of patients based on care requirements to the appropriate facilities and collaborating with personnel from MOH and external agencies to ensure that the right care and medical treatment are allocated to the patients.

Ms Josephine was one of the 25 Covid-19 service staff from the MOH's Crisis Strategy and Operations Group invited to the third #ServingSG appreciation event at the Istana on Thursday (Jan 27).

At the event, President Halimah Yacob became emotional after hearing a video screening of the song Singapore Stands By You by singers Aisyah Aziz, Benjamin Kheng, Weish (Chew Wei Shan) and Shabir Tabare Alam, and held back tears as she began her speech.

She noted that Singapore had just crossed the two-year mark of Covid-19, and expressed her appreciation for Covid-19 service staff.

"Your contributions position Singapore and Singaporeans to better face the challenges that lie ahead," she said.

Madam Halimah apologised that they could not accommodate more people due to the safe distancing measures, and added that more appreciation should be given to these staff.

"I hope that more Singaporeans would appreciate the work that you have done," she said.

"It's not easy. It's extremely difficult because you have to do work which I think a lot of people would rather not do because they're concerned with their own safety, their health, their family, but you are doing your very best," she added.

"I hope on a daily basis, people will remember that and will continue to show their support and appreciate the work that you do."