President Halimah, PM Lee wish Muslims a livelier Ramadan

Muslims in Singapore begin fasting today and the holy month of Ramadan is expected to be livelier and more joyous this year, said President Halimah Yacob.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, she said: "As the situation has improved, we can now pray more freely at mosques and can look forward to breaking fast with more members of our family."

She urged Muslims to pray and do good deeds during the fasting month. "Ramadan is also the time for us to strengthen our ties with family and friends. It is a month of peace and reflections," she said.

She noted that due to tighter Covid-19 measures over the past two years, Muslims were restricted in the public practice of their faith, including having to perform Friday prayers only in small groups.

"But we took them in our stride and I commend our Muslim community for their patience in abiding by these safe management measures. Thank you for keeping all Singaporeans safe and preventing the transmission of the Covid-19 virus," she said.

She urged Muslims in Singapore to remember the plight of Muslims who are living in conflict zones in other parts of the world and are suffering from hardship and starvation.

"We pray that they will be granted ease to fast and observe their faith. We also pray for peace on this earth and for the end of all aggressions causing untold suffering to innocent people," she said.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Facebook that the Muslim community in Singapore has had to adapt to Covid-19 restrictions, from the closure of mosques to the restricted number of congregants in mosques, for two years.

"With the recent easing of measures, this year's Ramadan is expected to be more lively," he said.

PM Lee noted that Muslims here can take part in tarawih or evening prayers, and many can enjoy popular bazaars and the Hari Raya lighting in Geylang Serai and Kampong Glam after two years without these activities.

He also thanked Muslim community leaders, asatizah or religious teachers, and mosques for adhering to Covid-19 measures, adding: "I am grateful for the community's cooperation and forbearance. All your hard work and sacrifices have paid off."