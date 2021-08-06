Pre-schoolers and seniors celebrate National Day with music and art in virtual event

SINGAPORE - More than 300 children and 50 seniors from three PCF Sparkletots centres in Changi-Simei and a nearby Sparkle Care senior care centre marked National Day with a virtual celebration on Friday (Aug 6).

The virtual event was graced by guest of honour Jessica Tan, an MP for East Coast GRC.

The pre-schoolers, in their own classrooms, put up dance performances for the seniors to popular tunes such as Munnaeru Vaalibaa, Rasa Sayang, Singapore Town and Tong Yao. Participants then sang along to National Day classics such as Stand Up For Singapore.

The celebration also showcased artwork made by the children in collaboration with the seniors. The works were first coloured by seniors, then decorated with recycled materials by the children.

The 10am celebration saw sleepy faces breaking into cheeky grins, as the children warmed up to the music.

Before long, many were waving flags, running around and jumping up and down to the catchy tunes, which included this year's NDP theme song, The Road Ahead, and JJ Lin's Our Singapore.

Each pre-school class took its turn in the spotlight, showing off moves unique to Singapore's different cultures. The seniors cheered them on.

This was the second year of virtual celebrations, which showed the Singapore spirit of coming together despite the circumstances to beat the odds, said Ms Tan in her speech.

Singaporeans can celebrate today because of the hard work of seniors for the past 56 years, Ms Tan told the children. "Go give your grandparents a big hug."

This National Day event is part of an intergenerational project by PCF Sparkletots, which aims to keep seniors active and encourage children to bond with older people, said centre principal Margaret Ow.

The pre-school is also planning Deepavali celebrations and an eco-gardening project with the seniors.

Amelia Cabrera, six, who goes to PCF Sparkletots @ Changi Simei Block 131, said: "I like performing for the seniors of Sparkle Care because it is fun."



Seniors from Sparkle Care @ Changi Simei with the National Day-themed banners they created with children from PCF Sparkletots. PHOTO: SPARKLE CARE @ CHANGI SIMEI



Mrs Norma Sim, 82, who goes to Sparkle Care @ Changi Simei, said: "Today's event brought out the celebratory mood of National Day. I found it very enjoyable as the children were so spontaneous."

While there was no sitting side by side making art in this year's celebrations, the sight of the happy faces on Friday was heartwarming, Ms Tan said.

Over at the Geylang East Home for the Aged (GEHA), seniors also celebrated Singapore's birthday in style.

Twenty-one seniors and volunteers co-created 21 uniquely hand-sewn and hand-painted tote bags to capture 2021.

The tote bag was designed by Ms Eddyson Liew, a freelance designer and volunteer at GEHA, and sewn by GEHA volunteers. Seniors from Sheltered Home, Senior Care Centre and Harmony Activity Centre then hand-painted the Singapore map on the bag.

Participants chose colours and patterns to express their hopes for better days ahead, said Mr Happy Tan, a volunteer and fund-raising executive at GEHA.

Through their individual creativity and effort, Mr Tan said, the seniors and volunteers brought a great splash of colour to the nation's special day.

Donations to GEHA can be made at the Giving.sg website.