Pre-school under investigation for possible salary non-payment offences

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ECDA said it is monitoring Ilham’s compliance with these directions, as well as operations at its two remaining centres.

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating pre-school operator Ilham Child Care for possible salary non-payment offences under the Employment Act, following feedback from employees over delayed salary payments.

In response to The Straits Times on Nov 16, the ministry said it had received feedback from some employees about delayed salary payments in June and September.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is also looking into the matter, after receiving similar feedback.



ECDA said it is assessing whether the reported delays could affect Ilham’s ability to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure the safety and well-being of children at its centres.

The affected employees were advised by MOM to lodge salary claims with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM). As at Nov 13, TADM had not received any salary claims against the operator, MOM said.

Two former Ilham employees told ST that they are in the process of submitting claims to TADM. They said their salaries were paid late on three separate occasions in 2026 .

The pre-school operator did not respond to ST’s queries.

In company notices seen by ST, Ilham told employees in June and September that it could initially pay only half their salaries. In November, staff were informed that their October salaries could not be paid at all on the scheduled payday because of the company’s financial difficulties.

Ilham Child Care currently has two centres – at TradeHub 21 in Boon Lay Way and Focus One in Ubi.

Its third centre, at Primz Bizhub in Woodlands, ceased operations on Aug 6. Berita Harian reported at the time that 38 children and eight staff were affected by the closure. The operator had cited rising rental costs and other operational challenges.



Following the closure, ECDA said it issued directions to the operator under the Early Childhood Development Centres Act to support an orderly cessation and to safeguard affected children and families.

These included facilitating enrolment withdrawals and directing the operator to refund outstanding fees and deposits to affected parents.

ECDA said it is monitoring Ilham’s compliance with these directions, as well as operations at its two remaining centres.

According to former staff, the salary payment problems began in June.

On June 5, staff from all three centres had gathered for training and were in high spirits because it was payday, said Sarah (not her real name), a former employee who had joined Ilham a few months earlier.

At the end of the session, a human resources manager told them that the company could pay only half their salaries that day.

“We were very shocked,” Sarah said. “Some of us were crying because we were thinking about our commitments. How are we going to pay our bills?”

Some staff were worried about loan repayments, household expenses and supporting their families.

The remaining half of their salaries was eventually credited on June 23, she said.

Three months later, staff faced another delayed payment. In a Sept 5 notice, Ilham told employees that it could pay only half of their August salaries that day.

The company cited significant cash flow challenges, along with falling enrolment, a lack of new enrolments and the closure of its Woodlands centre.

It said the closure had resulted in an immediate loss of revenue while leaving the company with outstanding financial obligations.

The notice also said money relating to the Woodlands centre had yet to be received, further affecting the company’s available cash flow.



The remaining half of the salary was eventually paid after about a week, according to former employees.

On Nov 5, staff received another notice saying that their October salaries could not be processed on the usual payday because of current financial difficulties and cash flow constraints.

The company’s management said the salaries would instead be paid by Nov 25.

Sarah’s employment contract, seen by ST, states that her salary is to be paid on the fifth of each month.

For Cheryl (not her real name), another former employee, the repeated disruptions meant falling behind on her financial obligations. It also made the job feel “too unstable”, she said.

She said the partial salary payments affected her ability to pay loans, bills and household expenses on time, including necessities for her children.

Cheryl worked at Ilham for about 10 months before leaving in November.

Both Sarah and Cheryl have found new jobs, and requested anonymity as they are worried about possible repercussions.

Employers are reminded to pay salaries on time, said MOM.



Staff who are not paid on time can lodge claims with TADM, which can help workers in recovering their salaries through mediation or refer cases to the Employment Claims Tribunals to be formally heard.