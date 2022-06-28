Police warn of Zouk tickets scam on Telegram: Victims cheated of over $2,300 since May

SINGAPORE - The police issued an alert on Zouk tickets being sold by scammers on Telegram chat groups, with victims losing more than $2,300 since May this year.

At least 10 police reports have been made relating to the scam, the police said in an advisory on Tuesday (June 28).

Scammers would post advertisements selling tickets to the nightclub Zouk on Telegram chat groups such as "SG Clubbing". They would then ask victims to make advance payments for the tickets.

"Victims would realise that they have been scammed only when the scammers were uncontactable after the transfers had been made," said the police.

The police advised members of the public to purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources. Buying cheap tickets from resellers is risky, they said.

A ticket to Zouk, which is in Clarke Quay, may be difficult to secure, especially when popular DJs are playing. The scammers would claim to be able to secure tickets.

Ticket prices to Zouk vary, depending on the DJs playing. For example, the tickets are priced at $40 and $50 this coming Saturday.

If the price is too good to be true, it probably is, the police said.

Members of the public are advised to use payment options that will protect them by releasing payment to the seller only upon delivery of the goods.

The police also reminded the public to avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection to buyers.

Although arranging for a physical meet-up to verify the authenticity of the tickets prior to making payment is an alternative, the public should be wary that they are meeting a stranger.

Those who have information related to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at this website.