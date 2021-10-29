Police surveillance cam project to track criminals bags award

Tracking criminals through surveillance cameras now works like a Google search.

Police investigators key in the general details of their targets, such as their attire, and video analytics software trawls through its archives to identify those caught on camera who may fit the bill.

Named PolCam 2.0, this technology helped to catch 15 wanted persons between September and December last year.

"Besides attire, the system can detect anomalies, like sudden crowding or people fighting, to help expedite the search in playback of incidents," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kenneth Nge, 51, assistant director of the police's operations systems division.

He and his teammate, Ms Goh Siew Lee, the project's programme lead from Home Team Science and Technology Agency, have overseen the roll-out of some 10,500 PolCam 2.0 surveillance cameras in public areas, as part of a goal to launch 200,000 units by 2030. Ms Goh said: "Every time we see a crime solved, we feel a sense of achievement."

The project is one of six recipients of the Home Team Achievement Award, presented at the Ministry of Home Affairs Minister's Awards Presentation Ceremony yesterday.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in his opening speech: "This PolCam project has enhanced our sense-making capabilities and reduced the time taken to search for wanted persons."

The authorities will use the technology to detect drug abusers and prison inmates on community supervision programmes who have absconded, he said.

A total of 194 awards were presented to recognise outstanding officers, teams and agencies.

Central Narcotics Bureau intelligence officer Gerald Tong, 34, received the Operational Excellence Award for leading an investigation into drug traffickers who allegedly used drones to smuggle drugs across the Singapore-Johor Baru channel in June last year.

Drugs worth some $44,000 were seized and four Singaporeans were arrested. The officer said: "Thanks to the team's swift action and tenacity, it was a significant blow to the syndicate."

Yellow Ribbon senior career specialist Tan Irene, 31, received the same award for her persistence in securing jobs for former offenders, despite being unable to meet them in person during last year's circuit breaker.

Within two months, her team had moved the interview process online. She said: "I am always very happy for the ex-offenders when I see them paired with jobs, so that keeps me going."