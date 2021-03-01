Proposed initiative aims to improve people's access to family justice in community

Those at risk of family violence may be allowed to apply for personal protection orders at more agencies in the community, under a plan being explored by the Family Justice Courts (FJC).

The new initiative may also cover maintenance applications and applications for the enforcement of maintenance orders.

The Family Justice Without Walls initiative improves access to family justice within the community and offers greater convenience to court users.

An FJC spokesman said: "By working with partners, front-line officers could also act as our first point of contact to better understand and triage court users to the appropriate resources."

The initiative was announced in the FJC Workplan 2021 that was released to the media on Feb 10.

For example, maintenance applications and applications for the enforcement of maintenance orders currently can be made at the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations.

An application for a personal protection order can be made at any one of three family violence specialist centres - Pave, Trans Safe Centre or Care Corner Project StART.

These applications can also be filed at the FJC.

The spokesman said the FJC was "currently exploring with our existing and potential partners to increase the number of channels or avenues through which such applications can be taken".